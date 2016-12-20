Semicolon tattoos offer a way to raise awareness of suicide
For the fourth time over the last year, a local tattoo artist has volunteered his services to raise money for a local organization dedicated to reducing the risk of suicide. Throughout the month of December, Rich Nelson of A Thin Line Tattoo shop in Batavia will donate the money raised through the creation of semicolon tattoos.
