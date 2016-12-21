Reward seeking conviction in 'senseless killing' of Naperville activist
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the Dec. 2 shooting death of Ronald Allen of Naperville. "We have a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest and the conviction of the perpetrators that discharged that weapon and took his life," Andrew Holmes of Chicago said Friday.
