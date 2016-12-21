Popping bubbles to welcome the new year in Naperville
Roughly 800 children and their parents will demonstrate next week that you don't have to wait until midnight to celebrate the arrival of the new year. The kids and moms and dads will gather on the morning of Dec. 31 at the DuPage Children's Museum in Naperville to celebrate a family-friendly version of the Times Square ball drop.
