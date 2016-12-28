Our regrettable shrinking state

Our regrettable shrinking state

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Bureau County Republican

The U.S. Census Bureau released new migration data Dec. 20, and it's frightening. Illinois has a massive people problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Palos Hills poster 1 hr Jiggly 49
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) 23 hr flyswatter 3
What is Shut Up involved in Sun Get help 111
So Sorry Shut Up Sun Get help 143
Jiggly and BLM joy stick lovers. Sat Ho-Le Fuhk 2
NASTY Naperville WORST PLACE TO LIVE Dec 30 Shadowland 5
Naperville police (Jun '16) Dec 30 shadow country 9
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,799

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC