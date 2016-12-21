Naperville's Craftsman not just another Two Brothers' brew pub

What began with a couple of siblings brewing beer 20 years ago has become a growing restaurant enterprise with its newest and most upscale dining experience yet in downtown Naperville. Two Brothers Artisan Brewing , owned by Jason and Jim Ebel, operates Two Brothers Tap House brewery and brewpub in Warrenville, Two Brothers Roundhouse brewpub and tavern in Aurora and a tap house and brewery in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.