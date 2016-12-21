Naperville Park District Preschool Information Nights Set for Jan. 12 and 17

Parents are invited to learn more about the Naperville Park District's preschool programs at one of two identical Preschool Information Nights. The first will take place from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 at Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center and the second will be held from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 at Knoch Knolls Nature Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.