Naperville Park Board Passes Resolution to Enhance Habitat for Monarch Butterflies
At their December 13, 2016 meeting, the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to "enhance and expand available habitat for Monarch butterflies and other native pollinators." The idea for a resolution came from a local advocacy group, the DuPage Monarch Project, whose members approached the Park District in October 2016 with a request to further enhance Monarch butterfly habitat already present in the District's parks and to increase awareness of the Monarch's plight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matchmaker?
|9 hr
|Expensive lesson
|14
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Fri
|Yes LMAO
|101
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Thu
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Dec 22
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|Dec 22
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year
|Dec 22
|Shut Ups a mental...
|9
|The Palos Hills poster
|Dec 20
|Yourmindisbaked
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC