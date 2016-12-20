Does Illinois have the "Three Strikes" law?Life in prison now.
Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year
There are 9 comments on the Chicago Tribune story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:
A Naperville man has been arrested for the eighth time this year, his most recent charges related to shoplifting incident in which an employee of a local discount store was assaulted. Nicholas Ducato, 41, of the 800 block of Corday Avenue, has been arrested or ticketed at least 40 times since 1992 by area law enforcement agencies, according to DuPage County court records.
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
#5 Wednesday Dec 21
Is this John Morachek?
Are you the same guy that turned your head 18 times over two years while Drew Peterson pulled guns on wives and beat them and killed them?
And now you are talking about life prison for a petty thief?
You are pond scum Morachek.
#9 Wednesday Dec 21
Bingo! You were right. The subject was changed right away by some clown named "Internal Affairs".
It's good that IL has the 3 strikes law.
#10 Wednesday Dec 21
I did do a FOIA and it came back that you were declared an imbecile who hung from the ballsack of a serial killer.
#15 Wednesday Dec 21
First off female. Second, you are watching male porn videos? That explains alot. Lastly, my IP,do you know think you are the computer police? It sounds like you were a failure as a cop give up any police work scumbag.
#19 Wednesday Dec 21
Follow the thread scumbag pig John Morachek. Now I see you are trying to defame the dead wives. Sick pig.
#21 Wednesday Dec 21
Found it and started a new thread. Unbelievable!
#25 Thursday Dec 22
Brilliant!
This is the kind of critical thinking,detective work that allowed John Moravecek to advance from patrol man to old patrol man in just 25 years!
#26 Thursday Dec 22
25 year career with one department. How jealous you are. Yes, it shows. Now get to work and serve people some drinks and snacks flame job.
