There are on the Chicago Tribune story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:

A Naperville man has been arrested for the eighth time this year, his most recent charges related to shoplifting incident in which an employee of a local discount store was assaulted. Nicholas Ducato, 41, of the 800 block of Corday Avenue, has been arrested or ticketed at least 40 times since 1992 by area law enforcement agencies, according to DuPage County court records.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.