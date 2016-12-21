Naperville Chanukah celebration combi...

Naperville Chanukah celebration combines Chinese food, comedy

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Daily Herald

Mark Black/Daily Herald, December 2012Rabbi Mendy Goldstein from Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville says Chanukah is a rededication to bringing light and goodness into the world. Chabad is celebrating this year with a candlelit Chinese dinner on Christmas, a Chanukah at the Mall event for kids on Dec. 27 and a public menorah lighting at the Naperville municipal center Dec. 29. It's not a Jewish religious tradition to eat Chinese food on Christmas, but it is "a thing," one rabbi says.

