Naperville Army veteran feels at home, thanks to students' donations
"Amazing," is how Army Spc. Tony Chobanov feels about the support he's received from a veterans organization that's building a house for him and his family, and the students who have helped raise funds to pay for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matchmaker?
|9 hr
|Expensive lesson
|14
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Fri
|Yes LMAO
|101
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Thu
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Dec 22
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|Dec 22
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year
|Dec 22
|Shut Ups a mental...
|9
|The Palos Hills poster
|Dec 20
|Yourmindisbaked
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC