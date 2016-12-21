Naperville adult care center seeks donations to stay open
They come because they're at risk of falling, they have dementia, their family members can't take off work to care for them or their spouse needs a break. They come to Ecumenical Adult Care of Naperville up to five days a week, nine hours a day -- and Executive Director Laura Milligan is doing everything she can to keep it that way.
