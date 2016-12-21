Lisle, Warrenville residents pushing ...

Lisle, Warrenville residents pushing for annexation to Naperville

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Naperville could become a much, much larger city if some residents in at least two neighboring towns have their way. Apparently spurred by the recent emphasis on government consolidation in DuPage County, residents in Lisle and Warrenville are circulating petitions to place referendum questions on the April 4 ballot to measure support for proposals to annex their communities to Naperville.

Naperville, IL

