Lauzen: Power-sharing ahead for Kane County Board

Kane County government is going to make decisions as a "decentralized network" in 2017, according to Board Chairman Chris Lauzen. Lauzen said he'll be taking a step back from the executive role and let 24 board members be in charge - and take responsibility for making decisions.

