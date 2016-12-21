Illumination, Christkindlmarket closed by cold
Dangerously cold temperatures have triggered the cancellation of several regional events Sunday, including the "Illumination" holiday lights show at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle and the Christkindlmarket and Naper Lights events at Naper Settlement near downtown Naperville. Arboretum officials said "Illumination" tickets purchased for Sunday night may be used on any other evening the display is open through Jan. 2. Those who can't attend another night are asked to call the arboretum between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on normal days of operation at 725-2066.
