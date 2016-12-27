Eight juveniles charged in mall disturbance in Aurora
AURORA – Eight juveniles ranging in age from 13 to 17 have been charged in connection with a large disturbance that began around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Fox Valley Mall on Aurora's far east side. Aurora police were called by mall security after they observed a large group of teenagers gathering in the food court area.
