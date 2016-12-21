Edward Hospital staff mourns passing ...

Edward Hospital staff mourns passing of chief medical officer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Dr. Brent Smith shared his compassion with countless patients during his time as a primary care doctor, but his reach grew exponentially when he started working as vice president and chief medical officer of Edward Hospital in Naperville in 2011. "He was definitely in the right line of work," said Bill Kottmann, the hospital's president and CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 20 min Kendra Murray 237
What is Shut Up involved in 19 hr 355S is the answer 106
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora 21 hr Zoo keeper 2
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Mon !!! 1
Matchmaker? Dec 24 Expensive lesson 14
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
So Sorry Shut Up Dec 22 Never too late 140
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,109

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC