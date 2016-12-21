Edward Hospital staff mourns passing of chief medical officer
Dr. Brent Smith shared his compassion with countless patients during his time as a primary care doctor, but his reach grew exponentially when he started working as vice president and chief medical officer of Edward Hospital in Naperville in 2011. "He was definitely in the right line of work," said Bill Kottmann, the hospital's president and CEO.
