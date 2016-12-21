Dodgeball tourney helps fight Lou Geh...

Dodgeball tourney helps fight Lou Gehrig's disease

Naperville North High School seniors Delaney Gibbons and Taylor Morrissey organized their first Dodgin' 4 Lou Gehrig's Dodgeball Tournament six years ago. The then seventh-graders were inspired by their Meadows Glens Elementary physical education teacher's wife, Denise DiMarzo, who recently had been diagnosed with ALS .

