Dodgeball tourney helps fight Lou Gehrig's disease
Naperville North High School seniors Delaney Gibbons and Taylor Morrissey organized their first Dodgin' 4 Lou Gehrig's Dodgeball Tournament six years ago. The then seventh-graders were inspired by their Meadows Glens Elementary physical education teacher's wife, Denise DiMarzo, who recently had been diagnosed with ALS .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matchmaker?
|1 hr
|Bobby
|26
|Trump on Isreal?
|5 hr
|Bobby
|2
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T
|6 hr
|qwe
|11
|What is Shut Up involved in
|22 hr
|Jst Do It
|107
|The Palos Hills poster
|Wed
|Oh Johnny boy
|2
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Dec 22
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Dec 22
|VW Beetle
|4
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC