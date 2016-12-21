Crossbow's arrow shot inside Naperville home triggers false alarm
A teenager who fired an arrow from a crossbow and broke a window from inside his own house Friday afternoon triggered what turned out to be a false alarm about shots fired in a Naperville neighborhood. Police said they responded to the call about 2:55 p.m. on the 1200 block of Johnson Drive.
