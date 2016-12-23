Cops: Man hit wall, spun car backwards before I-88 crash that killed 3
Three people were killed Dec. 2 in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 88 near Mill Street in Naperville. The driver who caused a Dec. 2 crash in which he and two other men were killed was driving the wrong way on Interstate 88 near Naperville because he struck a median wall that spun his car in the opposite direction, an Illinois State Police report said.
