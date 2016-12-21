Comcast expands EveryBlock to Lisle, ...

Comcast expands EveryBlock to Lisle, Naperville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Daily Herald

EveryBlock is an interactive site that features information about specific geographic areas, from a single block to a ZIP code or entire suburb, depending on users' preferences. Designed to let residents know what's happening in their neighborhoods, EveryBlock users can view and share information, ranging from news feeds from local government entities and schools and messages from businesses and civic groups about local events, to business licenses, restaurant inspections, building permits and crime data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matchmaker? 9 hr Expensive lesson 14
What is Shut Up involved in Fri Yes LMAO 101
So Sorry Shut Up Thu Never too late 140
Apologize To VW Beetle Dec 22 VW Beetle 4
What do airline workers around the country thin... Dec 22 Shut Ups a mental... 4
News Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year Dec 22 Shut Ups a mental... 9
The Palos Hills poster Dec 20 Yourmindisbaked 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,841

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC