Ted Leo announces new album and Union Transfer show; shares a oeYoua re Like Mea
Ted Leo is back, and this time, he's flying solo. Switching things up from serving as frontman for Ted Leo and The Pharmacists , and as the other half of The Both with Aimee Man, Leo has announced an album titled The Hanged Man, which will be available on September 8th via him, Kickstarter, and his generous fans.
