Sample the Silverado Trail
Spawling Napa Valley offers acres of verdant land, popular wineries, restaurants, and hotels - a lot to take on for a quick visit. Recently I spent time along the Silverado Trail in just a six-mile stretch from Napa to Yountville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marina Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alun Whittaker: Clean up Vallejo
|2 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|11
|Dr. Kay Flavell: Don't trash Vallejo - upgrade it
|3 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|8
|Neutered California tax board forces quick tran...
|4 hr
|GEE
|2
|Northern California residents warned of toxic a...
|5 hr
|GEE
|2
|California Refuses to Share Data with Trump's V...
|6 hr
|liberaldodo
|2
|California marchers call for impeachment of Pre...
|6 hr
|liberaldodo
|2
|Trump Gives Condom to Putin?
|10 hr
|WhoooooKnoooo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC