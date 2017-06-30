Remote Napa house with 33 acres asks $1.17 million
In truth, 5505 Dry Creek Road in Napa County is not quite so isolated as it appears. The three bedroom, two bath house from 1978 is only about two miles from the edge of nearby Yountville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two out-of-town men in critical condition after...
|2 min
|sorry but that is
|6
|Aliga: Hoops can help
|1 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|4
|Poblete Foundation event nets $32,000
|6 hr
|do the math
|3
|Hate crimes spike again in California; African ...
|6 hr
|do the math
|2
|'Go back to California' painted on Prius in Por...
|6 hr
|deserved it
|4
|Alun Whittaker: Clean up Vallejo
|6 hr
|Anon
|17
|Visit Vallejo business offices moving downtown
|12 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC