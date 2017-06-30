Remember when: from the archives of J...

Remember when: from the archives of June 30, 1939: Sonoma Plaza has added a beautiful sun dial

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma Plaza is attracting more attention each day because of its growing beauty and some of the gifts it is coming into. Among recent acquisitions has been the sun dial, a gift of Mrs. Mabel Rawlins of Orland, and her sister, Mrs. C. Fredericks, of Berkeley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thousands celebrate Vallejo's Independence Day ... 4 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo's waterfront packed after parade 4 hr Anonymous 1
Man shot in hand Tuesday 4 hr Anonymous 1
Ill-funded Police Pensions Put Cities in a Bind 7 hr Mary Fukuto 4
Two out-of-town men in critical condition after... 10 hr Mary Fukuto 13
Sanctuary cities promise to make 1 million new ... 10 hr Anonk 2
Poblete Foundation event nets $32,000 12 hr laws are for all 4
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,982 • Total comments across all topics: 282,246,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC