Remember when: from the archives of June 30, 1939: Sonoma Plaza has added a beautiful sun dial
Sonoma Plaza is attracting more attention each day because of its growing beauty and some of the gifts it is coming into. Among recent acquisitions has been the sun dial, a gift of Mrs. Mabel Rawlins of Orland, and her sister, Mrs. C. Fredericks, of Berkeley.
