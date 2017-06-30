Poblete Foundationa s launch, gun buy...

Poblete Foundationa s launch, gun buyback benefit a success at Mare Island

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

As Sade Daniels recited an emotional spoken word poem from the stage at Vino Godfather, a volunteer wore the slogan of the Robby Poblete Foundation - “Be The Change.” Its membership is exclusive. The requirements are agonizing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Two out-of-town men in critical condition after... 44 min Mary Fukuto 2
Aliga: Hoops can help 46 min Anonymous 1
Vehicle into house, gas meter, in Vallejo on Sa... 48 min Anonymous 1
Second shooting in less than 24 hours in Vallej... 51 min Anonymous 1
The Fourth of July in Vallejo, Benicia and Amer... 55 min Anonymous 1
Dr. Kay Flavell: Don't trash Vallejo - upgrade it 1 hr Mary Fukuto 13
Joe Garcia: Vallejo's real crisis 2 hr Your Mom 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC