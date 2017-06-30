Olema chardonnay lets the grape speak for itself
The Olema, 2014 Sonoma County Chardonnay at $15 is balanced with a yin yang that's rich and crisp. It has aromas of apple and pineapple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
