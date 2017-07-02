Napa man seriously injured in hit-and-run collision
The victim in a Napa hit-and-run collision Thursday night is being treated for major injuries and police are continuing to seek the public's help in finding the suspect in the case. Police said the man who was found unresponsive in the roadway after the collision is being treated in the hospital for spinal, pelvis and neck fractures, according to police.
