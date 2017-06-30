Exclusive: Constellation Paid $60 Mil...

Exclusive: Constellation Paid $60 Million for Napa Cabernet Star Schrader

Constellation is the world's second-largest wine company, selling more than 40 million cases of wine annually in the United States alone, while Schrader produces 2,500 to 4,000 cases a year, depending on the vintage. But Constellation believes Schrader and its collectible Napa Cabernets offer big potential as the company increasingly targets premium wine drinkers.

