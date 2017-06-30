Exclusive: Constellation Paid $60 Million for Napa Cabernet Star Schrader
Constellation is the world's second-largest wine company, selling more than 40 million cases of wine annually in the United States alone, while Schrader produces 2,500 to 4,000 cases a year, depending on the vintage. But Constellation believes Schrader and its collectible Napa Cabernets offer big potential as the company increasingly targets premium wine drinkers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|University of California offers in-state admiss...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California Senate OKs real estate fee to fund m...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California Supreme Court limits building permit...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Federal judge: Huskins can sue Vallejo
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Tears, gratitude for Vallejo drug court grads
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Man shot by stray bullet on holiday
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo man pleads no contest to first degree m...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC