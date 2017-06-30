Cats looking for a new home find frie...

Cats looking for a new home find friends in nonprofit group

27 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Cats and kittens are looking for forever homes and Whiskers Tails and Ferals, a Napa-based nonprofit animal rescue group, is working to make that a reality. Bobbie Gambarini, 78, drives from Vallejo to Fairfield every Saturday and to Vacaville every Sunday so she can volunteer at the Petco stores, overseeing the cats' care and adoptions.

