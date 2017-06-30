Body of missing Lake of the Woods boa...

Body of missing Lake of the Woods boater found, OPP says

5 min ago Read more: CBC News

The body of a 67-year-old California man reported missing on Lake of the Woods on Tuesday has been found. According to Ontario Provincial Police, divers found the body of Grant Hoffman in the Monument Bay area of the lake on Wednesday.

