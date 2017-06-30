2 dogs went swimming in a pond, drank the water and died. Chief suspect: Toxic algae
Two dogs have been killed by toxic blue-green algae in a Napa County pond as warnings of similar blooms proliferate. The dogs died last week after swimming in a pond off Milton Road in Napa, report Napa County health officials.
