2 dogs went swimming in a pond, drank the water and died. Chief suspect: Toxic algae

Wednesday

Two dogs have been killed by toxic blue-green algae in a Napa County pond as warnings of similar blooms proliferate. The dogs died last week after swimming in a pond off Milton Road in Napa, report Napa County health officials.

