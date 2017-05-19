Wine, sake and orange juice makes a memorable cocktail
This May 19, 2017 photo provided by The Culinary Institute of America shows an uku rouge cocktail at CIA Copia in Napa, Calif. This drink is from a recipe by the CIA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg...
|4 hr
|nathan_the_narc
|51
|New exhibit opens for Friday Art Walk in Vallejo
|4 hr
|nathan_the_narc
|2
|Ryan Messano: A council surprise
|4 hr
|nathan_the_narc
|20
|LGBTQ Pride Month, union contracts on SCC agend...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|19 hr
|Hooter
|1
|California judges want to decriminalize traffic...
|19 hr
|Anonk
|3
|Vallejo police investigate weekend homicide
|19 hr
|Happy Valley
|9
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC