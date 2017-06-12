Weird June Weather Brings Hail To North Bay, Funnel Clouds, Snow To Tahoe

An intense weather system moved through parts of the Bay Area Sunday bringing hail, thunder, lightning, snow, and even a funnel cloud, marking one of the weirder June storms in recent memory. Twitterers in Napa and Sonoma noted the hail coming down between 5 and 6 p.m. Sunday, and quickly there were also reports of snow making a return appearance in the higher elevations of the Sierras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.