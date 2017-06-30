VIDEO: 3 Bay Area Planned Parenthood ...

VIDEO: 3 Bay Area Planned Parenthood clinics close today

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Clinics in Fairfield, Napa, Vallejo, and Woodland can help take in the displaced patients. However, they too could face budget cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking enforcement to begin in downtown Vallej... 35 min Sniveling Buck 6
Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16) 1 hr The Truth Teller 10
California seen as facing potentially severe fi... 1 hr nomobums 2
Vallejo's Touro provost, COO, retires after sev... 9 hr Anonymous 1
New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic... 15 hr Mary Fukuto 8
Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist... 16 hr butt wait 3
24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t... 17 hr butt wait 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,535 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC