Victory -- Judge Rules Against Propon...

Victory -- Judge Rules Against Proponents of Assisted Suicide in California

June 16, 2017

Contact: Alexandra Snyder, Life Legal Defense Foundation , 202-717-7371 NAPA, Calif., June 16, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Life Legal attorneys appeared in court this morning on our challenge to California's assisted suicide law. We filed the lawsuit one year ago, shortly before the "End of Life Option Act" went into effect.

