Victory -- Judge Dismisses Charges Against Daleiden... For Now

Contact: Alexandra Snyder, Life Legal Defense Foundation , 202-717-7371 NAPA, Calif., June 22, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Attorneys for David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt appeared in court today arguing for the dismissal of 14 felony charges filed against David and Sandra. The court ruled in their favor on each charge! Each charge was dismissed.

