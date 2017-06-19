Victory -- Judge Dismisses Charges Ag...

Victory -- Judge Dismisses Charges Against Daleiden... For Now

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Alexandra Snyder, Life Legal Defense Foundation , 202-717-7371 NAPA, Calif., June 22, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Attorneys for David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt appeared in court today arguing for the dismissal of 14 felony charges filed against David and Sandra. The court ruled in their favor on each charge! Each charge was dismissed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California to Grant $20 Million to Planned Pare... 5 min eat it 2
Democrats Talk Openly About Challenging Nancy P... 7 min eat it 2
More California Budget Votes Coming Thursday 9 min eat it 2
Local Governments Voice Concerns Over Rollout O... 10 min eat it 2
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 19 min Tony Fukuto 13
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 23 min Tony Fukuto 154
Celeste Langstaff: Compliance with Building Codes 6 hr diversity cab 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC