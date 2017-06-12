Vallejo waterfront will have firework...

Vallejo waterfront will have fireworks if sufficient funds are raised in time

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

This year's fireworks show on the Vallejo waterfront, already an iffy proposition, is likely to become more so as development continues in the city, organizers said. That's why it took so long for local businessmen Ken Ingersoll and Raymond Prather to start raising funds for this year's show, Ingersoll said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega... 16 min Harold Green 8
California Approves Largest-Ever Budget 28 min Anonymous 1
California aims to quash immigration detention ... 34 min Anonymous 1
Ravi C. Shankar: Important PB matter 39 min Anonymous 1
Biz Buzz: Economy going gangbusters in Vallejo,... 40 min Aimee Fukuto 4
Falling for a fixer-upper (Jan '16) 1 hr Get Real 73
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 1 hr Harold Green 85
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,903 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC