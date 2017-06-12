Vallejo waterfront will have fireworks if sufficient funds are raised in time
This year's fireworks show on the Vallejo waterfront, already an iffy proposition, is likely to become more so as development continues in the city, organizers said. That's why it took so long for local businessmen Ken Ingersoll and Raymond Prather to start raising funds for this year's show, Ingersoll said.
