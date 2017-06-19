The Schrader Cellars Sale: A Napa Wine Game Changer
Schrader is among the valley's elite, best-known for its top cuvA©es from Andy Beckstoffer 's parcel of Napa's revered To Kalon vineyard , priced at $200 a bottle for the 2014 vintage. Napa and the rest of the wine world are still digesting the news, and speculation on the sale price has become a popular topic of conversation.
