The Essential Napa Valley Restaurants
But it's not all sparkling wine and caviar; Napa is an agricultural region, with a significant population of locals who aren't always enjoying a 16-course tasting menu at The French Laundry. From taquerias that cater to agriculture- and restaurant-industry workers to exceptional delis that offer picnic-worthy sandwiches, the Valley has more to offer than amazing wine tastings and high-end cuisine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|14
|Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out?
|7 hr
|el campesino
|16
|ICE Chief: ALL Illegal Immigrants are Eligible ...
|10 hr
|imitation mexican
|4
|Willie Brown Warns Dems: Pushing Trump Impeachm...
|11 hr
|Hi Yella
|4
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|12 hr
|madoff
|81
|Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega...
|13 hr
|wedidit
|5
|California's Gavin Newsom: Impeach Trump!
|13 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC