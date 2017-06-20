The army arrives
This is part of a series excerpted from Gene Paleno's book “Lake County History: A Mystical Adventure in Time.” Ben Kelsey called on the Army to 'punish the miscreants for these foul murders.' Not waiting for military action, Ben organized a group of armed settlers, who rode off on a killing rampage.
