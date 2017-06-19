St. Augustine, FL

The Bay Area is already well-versed in the food-wine-outdoor activity trifecta that Sonoma has going for it, but the city's attributes are being recognized others: Sonoma has earned a top spot in one of U.S. News & World Report's newly released Best Vacation rankings for 2017-2018. The news site selected the Northern California city as the " Best Small Town to Visit in the USA ," suggesting Sonoma is a better wine destination than Napa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.