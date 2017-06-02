Specialty Program Group Acquires Paul...

Specialty Program Group Acquires Paul Hanson Partners in California

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Specialty Program Group, a holding company for specialty insurance underwriting facilities, has acquired the assets of Paul Hanson Partners and its affiliate, PHP International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pearlman bids adieu 21 min Mrs Shihsquee ova... 3
Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg... 3 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo councilwoman says family contact over O... 3 hr Anonymous 1
Gary W. Smith: Safe haven, no security 3 hr Anonymous 1
Divided Vallejo City Council directs staff to c... 7 hr im mr vallejo 30
Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ... 8 hr im mr vallejo 66
Daylight saving time could be a thing of the pa... 9 hr got it 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC