Shelves nearly empty as Vallejoa s Ra...

Shelves nearly empty as Vallejoa s Raleya s prepares to close for good Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

That's how more than one person shopping in the Vallejo Raley's supermarket on Friday described the atmosphere in the 30-year-old store as it prepared to close for good on Saturday. “This is my regular store,” Lenette Enrile of Vallejo said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Democrats Violate Their Own 'Travel ... 1 hr Anonymous 1
All but professional fireworks forbidden in Val... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 2 hr Sammie Never Forgets 35
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 2 hr I Got Your Values 163
Moving Solano Forward is transitioning to actio... 7 hr Anonk 4
July 2017 Events Sun howefortunate 1
GEVC scam (Oct '09) May '17 micklow 45
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,028 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC