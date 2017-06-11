Schrader sale to Constellation: Why n...

Schrader sale to Constellation: Why no one should be surprised

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Decanter Magazine

Constellation's deal to buy out cult wine Schrader Cellars fits with an acquisition trend in US wine that is driven by ageing winery owners, good investment conditions and a thirst for higher class wines, according to one senior analyst. Reporting by Chris Mercer in London and William Kelley in Napa .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 1 hr Hetero 27
News David Manley: Dona t sell us short 1 hr Eastside Tom 1
Vallejo firefighters put out half acre blaze on MI 1 hr Happy Valley 3
Solano College 4-year degree program represents... 1 hr Bob 3
California Pays Other States to Take Excess Sol... 1 hr you pay 4
Moving Solano Forward is transitioning to actio... 2 hr you pay 2
Surveillance photos released of suspect in atte... 3 hr At Home in VTown 5
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,595 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC