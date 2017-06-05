Saintsbury: 'Bigger isn't better anym...

Saintsbury: 'Bigger isn't better anymore'

Friday Jun 9

When it comes to Napa Cabernet, "bigger isn't better" anymore, according to David Graves of Saintsbury, who believes "the best is yet to come" from the region. Speaking to the drinks business during the Auction Napa Valley last weekend, Graves, who co-founded Saintsbury with the late Richard Ward, said: "I think the pendulum is swinging away from big wines.

