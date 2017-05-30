's Bring Your Own Magnum Party: Three Decades of Big Bottles
Thirty years ago, Wine Spectator editor and publisher Marvin R. Shanken had the idea to put on a party to bring vintners together for a relaxing evening before the Auction Napa Valley festivities began. The only admittance fee was to bring a magnum of wine to share.
