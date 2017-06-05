Richard Mendelson's Appellation Napa Valley: Building and Protecting...
Napa, CA, June 5, 2017 Richard Mendelson's Appellation Napa Valley: Building and Protecting an American Treasure has now won three prestigious international book awards. The International Organization of Vine and Wine awarded the book its Grand Prize for Economy and Law.
