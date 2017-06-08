Port of Oakland import volume reaches...

Port of Oakland import volume reaches two-year high ahead of busy shipping season

14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Import volume at the Port of Oakland has reached a two-year high, which officials say is a good sign as the port heads into the busy summer-fall shipping season. The port handled the equivalent of 82,440 20-foot import containers, up 1.4 percent from May 2016, which was the highest volume since August 2015, when it handled the equivalent of 82,492 20-foot import boxes, according to information released by the port on Thursday.

