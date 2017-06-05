Planned American Canyon luxury town homesa last gasp Tuesday?

AMERICAN CANYON >> City officials may have reached the end of their proverbial rope with regard to a long-promised luxury apartment development here and could pull the plug at Tuesday's meeting. Advanced Building Solutions is appealing the Planning Commission's decision to deny extending the Village at Vintage Ranch's design permit's expiration date from July 27, 2017 to January 27, 2018.

