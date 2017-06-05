Planned American Canyon luxury town h...

Planned American Canyon luxury town homesa last gasp Tuesday?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

AMERICAN CANYON >> City officials may have reached the end of their proverbial rope with regard to a long-promised luxury apartment development here and could pull the plug at Tuesday's meeting. Advanced Building Solutions is appealing the Planning Commission's decision to deny extending the Village at Vintage Ranch's design permit's expiration date from July 27, 2017 to January 27, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg... 7 min im mr vallejo 40
Ryan Messano: A council surprise 1 hr FriedMushroom 15
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... 8 hr Hooter 1
California judges want to decriminalize traffic... 8 hr Anonk 3
Vallejo police investigate weekend homicide 9 hr Happy Valley 9
Vallejo suffers ninth homicide of year 9 hr Darwin rules 2
Irregularities Alleged In California Democratic... 9 hr berny got shafted 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC