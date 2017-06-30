Passenger killed in Novato wreck IDa ...

Passenger killed in Novato wreck IDa d as Sonoma man

An 81-year-old Sonoma man has been identified as the passenger killed in a chain collision on Highway 37 in Novato near Atherton Avenue. The passenger of the red Lexus sedan involved in the Thursday afternoon crash was identified as Arthur Loyd Deleray, the coroner's office said Friday.

